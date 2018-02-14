Police believe the 45-year-old woman from Lynnwood threatened the teens with racial slurs and a bat outside Harvey's Lounge earlier this month.

A 45-year-old Lynnwood woman has been arrested on suspicion of wielding a bat while yelling racial slurs at two black teenagers outside the bar where she worked, Harvey’s Lounge.

Edmonds police detained the woman Wednesday for questioning and later booked her into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of malicious harassment, a felony commonly called a “hate crime,” according to police.

The teens — an 18-year-old man and his 14-year-old sister — said they’d been threatened outside Harvey’s Lounge in the 21100 block of Highway 99 on Feb. 4, according to police. They were in the area taking photographs for a school project. The teens’ mother reported the incident to police.

Police reviewed security videos, conducted interviews and consulted the FBI before making Wednesday’s arrest.

“We recognize the emotion that these types of incidents can create and will do our part to hold any perpetrator accountable,” Edmonds Chief Al Compaan said in a news release. “We appreciate the ongoing support of the community in the interest of public safety.”

No further details on the woman, such as her job at the bar, were immediately available.

The Seattle Times generally does not name people who have not yet been charged with a crime.

Material from The Seattle Times archives was included in this report.