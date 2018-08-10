The former Seattle man was an alleged member of “The Family,” which authorities say was responsible for a string of arsons and other acts of vandalism, including one in 2001 that destroyed the University of Washington’s Center for Urban Horticulture.

PORTLAND — After more than a decade as a fugitive, a former Seattle resident has been taken into federal custody to face criminal charges that he joined in ecosabotage attacks in Washington, Oregon, and California.

In an initial court appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in Portland, Joseph Dibee pleaded not guilty to charges that he helped set fire in 1997 to an Oregon meatpacking plant and was ordered detained as a flight risk.

He also faces federal charges in Western Washington for his alleged role in planning a June 21, 1998, arson attack at a U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service facility in Olympia.

Dibee, in an indictment filed in 2006, was accused of being part of a group of 12 people linked to a string of Earth Liberation Front and Animal Liberation Front arson and other attacks between 1995 and 2001 that caused more than $45 million in damages.

Members called themselves “The Family,” and their targets included the University of Washington’s Center for Urban Horticulture that was destroyed by arson on May 21, 2001, according to the Justice Department.

The 2006 indictment does not name Dibee as a participant in the UW attack.

Dibee, 50, a computer software tester who once worked for Microsoft, fled the United States in December 2005, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

According to court documents, federal authorities learned that he was traveling through Central America with a planned stop in Cuba, and worked with Cuban authorities to have him detained there before he boarded a plane for Russia. He was then returned to the United States.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams of the District of Oregon wrote: “More than two decades ago, a loosely affiliated group of environmental extremists set out to express their views” using force, violence, coercion and other tactics. “Today we recognize the FBI’s unwavering pursuit of justice in returning longstanding fugitive Joseph Dibee.”