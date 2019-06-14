By
Seattle police are investigating a stabbing at an apartment building near North 141st Street and Linden Avenue North, one block off Aurora Avenue North in the Bitter Lake neighborhood.

Police said in a Twitter post at 6:10 a.m. Friday that a female had been taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The violence was reported to 911 just before 5 a.m., according to the city’s real-time dispatch site.

Seattle police are investigating a stabbing reported early Friday morning near N. 141st Street and :Linden Avenue North. (Google maps)
Police said they are searching for the suspect and will release more information later.

 

 

