Seattle police are investigating a stabbing at an apartment building near North 141st Street and Linden Avenue North, one block off Aurora Avenue North in the Bitter Lake neighborhood.

Police said in a Twitter post at 6:10 a.m. Friday that a female had been taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The violence was reported to 911 just before 5 a.m., according to the city’s real-time dispatch site.

Police said they are searching for the suspect and will release more information later.