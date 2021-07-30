A shooting in Burien early Friday morning left one man critically injured. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

The shooting occurred around 2:19 a.m. near South 136th Street and Seventh Avenue South, according to Sgt. Tim Meyer with the Sheriff’s Office.

Meyer said a man suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The shooting was the second detectives were called to in unincorporated King County within the span of a few hours and part of a recent rash of deadly shootings in the region.