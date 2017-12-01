Prosecutors say 18-year-old Sidney Jahn was hanging out of the rear passenger window of his friend’s BMW when the driver struck a jersey barrier. Jahn fell out and died on Interstate 405 in Kirkland.

A 19-year-old Duvall man was charged this week with felony hit-and-run, accused of leaving the scene of a collision and failing to give aid after one of his passengers fell out of the window of the man’s BMW in July.

The passenger died after landing on Interstate 405 in Kirkland, according to King County prosecutors.

Blake McKee turned himself in to the Washington State Patrol on July 18, roughly 36 hours after 18-year-old Sidney Jahn suffered a catastrophic head injury during an early-morning run to a McDonald’s restaurant, charging papers say.

Booked into jail for about a day, McKee was released after posting $75,000 bail and has since remained in close contact with his attorney, who has McKee’s passport, court and jail records show. McKee is to be issued a summons to appear in court now that he’s been criminally charged, court records say.

According to the charges:

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 17, McKee, Jahn and a third man decided to go to McDonald’s to get something to eat after attending a party at a Kirkland apartment. Jahn, who had consumed alcohol and marijuana and was legally impaired, got into the back seat of McKee’s BMW. McKee was driving and the other man was in the front passenger seat.

As the trio drove toward the freeway, McKee and his front-seat passenger yelled at Jahn to get back in the car after realizing he was sitting on the right, rear window ledge, hanging out of the car, the charges say. Jahn got back inside but kept his window open.

McKee then drove south on Interstate 405 and was near Northeast 85th Street when he again saw Jahn hanging out of the rear window and yelled at him to get back in the car, the charges say. As he was yelling at Jahn, McKee — who was driving about 70 mph — hit the jersey barrier on the right shoulder of the freeway, according to the charges. That’s when Jahn fell out the window.

The front-seat passenger soon after realized that Jahn wasn’t participating in their conversation and saw that he was no longer in the back seat, the charges say. McKee pulled over near the Northeast 70th Street ramp, and he and his passenger ran back up the highway to see if they could find Jahn, according to the charges.

McKee “panicked” when he saw another car pull in front of his parked BMW, and he and his passengers got back in the car and left without calling 911 or locating Jahn, say the charges.

“Mr. Jahn suffered catastrophic head and other injuries and was killed at the scene. His body was immediately reported by several other drivers due to being in the road,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Amy Freedheim wrote in charging papers.

McKee has no known criminal history, according to Freedheim, but was issued a speeding citation in September.