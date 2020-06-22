Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins are expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday, where they will address recent gun violence in the area around the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP.

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 33-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Saturday at the edge of the area occupied by protesters. Less than 48 hours later, another shooting injured a 17-year-old late Sunday.

A media advisory also said the news conference would provide an update on gun violence in Rainier Beach.