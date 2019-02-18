The Valley SWAT team responded to an apartment building near Kent Station but repeated attempts to contact a man in his 50s were unsuccessful. Kent police say the man fired a gun at officers, then fatally shot himself.

A Kent man under investigation for a violent felony fatally shot himself Monday after an hourslong standoff with a SWAT team, according to Kent police.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) was investigating the man, a Kent resident in his 50s, for a violent felony and had issued a bulletin to area police departments, warning officers the man was considered armed and dangerous and had made statements to the effect that he wouldn’t be taken peacefully, Assistant Kent Police Chief Jarod Kasner said. The bulletin included the man’s address at a small apartment building in the 200 block of West James Street, across from Kent Station, Kasner said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, a Kent patrol officer drove past the apartment and spotted the man, whom he recognized from the SPD bulletin. Because of the nature of the bulletin, Kent police contacted the Valley SWAT team, who surrounded the apartment building, Kasner said. A hostage negotiator made phone contact with the man, but he hung up and refused to respond to repeated police attempts to engage him in conversation, according to Kasner.

Immediately after the SWAT team set off noise devices at the apartment door to try to get the man’s attention, the man fired gunshots toward the officers from inside the apartment, Kasner said. None of the officers was hit, and none returned fire, he said.

Officers threw a can of pepper spray into the apartment through a broken window but again got no response. That’s when officers forced their way in and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Kasner said.

West James Street reopened to traffic around 2 p.m., he said.