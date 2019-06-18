A 71-year-old man with a walker was seriously injured after being hit by the back of a trailer attached to a dump truck in Capitol Hill on Tuesday evening, Seattle fire officials said.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of East Pine Street around 6 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department tweeted.

The man was on the sidewalk when he was hit by the a flatbed trailer that was attached to the truck, Seattle Fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said in an email. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, Tinsley said.

His injuries were not life-threatening, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

The back of the flatbed trailer also crashed into the window of a nearby building, but it appears the damage was only superficial, Tinsley said.

All lanes on East Pine Street between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue were temporarily blocked, the Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted. The King County Metro Route 11 bus is being rerouted.