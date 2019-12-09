A Clark County sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injury after a suspected drunken driver plowed into his patrol car on an interstate offramp early Sunday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy had been driving north on I-5 and took the Battle Ground exit at about 3 a.m. when he saw a vehicle headed the wrong direction on the offramp, toward the freeway, according to KPTV.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights and moved his patrol car into the middle of the ramp in an effort to stop the wrong-way driver, the sheriff’s office told the local news station. But the driver didn’t stop, instead crashing head-on into the deputy’s car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, who wasn’t seriously injured, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the sheriff’s office told KPTV. The deputy was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.