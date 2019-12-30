A man shot in the face this weekend while driving on Highway 509 died Monday, according to Washington State Patrol, which is searching for a suspect as it also investigates other shootings along local roadways.

The State Patrol received a report that a car had crashed into a barrier around 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes near South Cloverdale Street in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. Troopers found the driver had been shot in the face. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died Monday, according to a statement from the State Patrol.

Detectives believe the shooter fired from a vehicle, striking the man and causing him to crash. A passenger was in the car but was unable to provide a description of a suspect’s vehicle.

There have been other recent reports of shootings in King County on Interstate 5, the State Patrol said Monday. People in two vehicles shot at each other Thursday night while traveling on southbound Interstate 5 near South 188th Street in SeaTac. Authorities arrested one of the drivers, who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and rear-ended an uninvolved vehicle during the shootout.

On Sunday, the State Patrol received reports of someone in a vehicle firing shots into the air on southbound I-5 near Highway 516. The vehicle’s four occupants were arrested.

The State Patrol did not indicate Monday whether they believe the highway and interstate shootings are related.

Highway 509 also saw a number of shootings last year, including when a gunman fired at cars near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in June, striking four cars but no people. In December, a 14-year-old was blinded when someone shot into an occupied car on the highway, near the First Avenue South bridge in Seattle. Following these, a task force of law-enforcement agencies was created in January to investigate shooting cases along the highway.