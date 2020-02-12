State police are searching for anyone who witnessed a Tuesday road-rage incident in Redmond that they say resulted in a man being shot at.

The man was driving east on Highway 520 in a 2000 BMW around 3:15 p.m., according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol. The suspect, in a 1992 Honda Accord, was tailgating the victim, the statement said, and the victim changed lanes. The suspect swerved at the BMW, and the victim swerved back.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the BMW, the statement said. The victim was not injured.

The victim reported the incident to state police, and a shortly after, Duvall police found the suspect.

The suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail. No further information about him was immediately available.

Officials are asking witnesses to contact Detective Todd Early at 425-401-7747 or Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.