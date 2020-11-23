A driver was shot and killed after a brief chase with Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday evening, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said.

A Spokane Valley deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. after witnessing reckless and erratic driving near Valleyway Avenue and Mullan Road, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Rather than stopping, the driver fled, and the deputy gave chase. The suspect continued to drive recklessly, hitting parked cars and driving into opposing lanes of travel, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy attempted to immobilize the driver’s car using his own patrol vehicle at Sprague Avenue and University Road, the sheriff’s office said. Both the patrol car and the suspect’s car sustained damage, but the suspect remained mobile, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect drove toward another marked patrol car and two deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

That’s when one deputy shot the suspect.

Deputies provided first aid until Spokane Valley firefighters and medics arrived but the suspect died on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy who shot the driver was placed on administrative leave along with two other involved deputies. This is standard protocol when officers use lethal force.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team took over the on-scene investigation with the Spokane Police Department as the managing agency.

The names of the deputies involved will be released by the sheriff’s office at a later date. The name of the driver will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.