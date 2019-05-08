A man was seriously wounded when he was shot while driving Wednesday night in the Northgate area of Seattle, according to police.

About 7 p.m., the man was heading east in the 1400 block of Northeast Northgate Way when he was hit. Investigators said a female passenger, who was not injured, told them she heard three shots and saw the driver had been shot in the upper back.

The driver managed to stop his car and call 911, Seattle police said. The man, 26, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, said Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

Several bullets struck the vehicle, according to police.

There was no description of a suspect or a vehicle that might have been involved. Detectives from the Gang Unit are investigating, according to police.