RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A woman was seriously injured by gunfire Sunday night while driving in Renton and crashed her vehicle, police said. The shooter, in another vehicle, drove off and remains at large.

The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. on Rainier Avenue South. Officers and medics responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls from passengers in the shooting victim’s vehicle, KOMO-TV reported.

She was found with serious injuries and rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. No other information was immediately available about the victim.

A passenger in the woman’s vehicle also was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim was driving west when another vehicle traveling in the same direction fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the driver.

The victim’s vehicle then veered off the roadway and crashed into a business parking lot.

A description of the suspects and their vehicle is not immediately available.