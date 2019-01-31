Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a woman who was walking in downtown Seattle.

Seattle police are searching for a silver Toyota 4Runner that hit a pedestrian at 12:32 a.m. Thursday at Fourth Avenue and Columbia Street.

The female pedestrian died of her injuries, police said.

Detectives said the driver drove off after the collision. Investigators believe the front of the vehicle might have some damage.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives t 206-684-8923.