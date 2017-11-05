WSP seeks driver who abandoned car after striking pedestrian on I-5 near Shoreline

A 43-year-old man was seriously injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center early Sunday after he was struck by a car while standing behind his disabled vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 5.

The Washington State Patrol said it is looking for the driver of a 2005 Honda Element that was abandoned about 100 yards from where Joauin Gauna was struck while standing behind his disabled 1996 Nissan Sentra about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near milepost 176 in Shoreline.

The Honda was southbound on I-5 when it drifted onto the shoulder and struck Gauna, and then hit his car. Damage caused it to stop just south of the accident scene and the driver fled on foot in an unknown direction.