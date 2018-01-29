Police arrested a driver Sunday night who struck and killed a motorcyclist in a Granite Falls roundabout, pepper-sprayed a witness and then fled, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The fatal collision happened about 6 p.m. Sunday at Quarry and Burn roads when the driver, the motorcyclist and the driver of another vehicle were all circling through the roundabout, state patrol spokeswoman Trooper Heather Axtman said.

The suspect’s vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle rider, then the suspect pepper-sprayed the driver of the other vehicle, who had ended up in a ditch after trying to avoid the collision, police said.

The suspect fled but was quickly caught and identified as a 22-year-old Lake Stevens man, police said.

Snohomish County sheriff’s spokesman, Lt. Keith Rogers, said the motorcyclist was a 29-year-old man from Lake Stevens.

His name will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.