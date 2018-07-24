One man suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting.
A driver opened fire at the cars stopped in front of and behind him on the Hood Canal Bridge early Tuesday. He died at the scene from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The bridge that crosses the Hood Canal north of Poulsbo was closed for maintenance and set to open at 4 a.m., State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said. The shooting occurred at 3:42 a.m., according to Hodgson.
The driver in the rear car was sleeping when he suffered a “glancing gunshot wound to his elbow,” Hodgson said. He is in stable condition.
Two girls, ages 5 and 6, were in the front car with their father. Fortunately, no one in their car was hit.
Warning signs of suicideIf you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. The more of the signs below that a person shows, the greater the risk of suicide.
- Talking about wanting to die
- Looking for a way to kill oneself
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Displaying extreme mood swings
“The bullet went straight through his headrest,” Hodgson said. “Thankfully he was leaning down.”
Detectives are awaiting a search warrant to enter the shooter’s vehicle. His identity and motivations are unknown, and the number of shots fired has yet to be determined.
The shooting occurred in the eastbound lane at the west end of the bridge. Police have opened a turn lane to take its place while the investigation continues.