One man suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting.

A driver opened fire at the cars stopped in front of and behind him on the Hood Canal Bridge early Tuesday. He died at the scene from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The bridge that crosses the Hood Canal north of Poulsbo was closed for maintenance and set to open at 4 a.m., State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said. The shooting occurred at 3:42 a.m., according to Hodgson.

The driver in the rear car was sleeping when he suffered a “glancing gunshot wound to his elbow,” Hodgson said. He is in stable condition.

Two girls, ages 5 and 6, were in the front car with their father. Fortunately, no one in their car was hit.

“The bullet went straight through his headrest,” Hodgson said. “Thankfully he was leaning down.”

UPDATE: The front vehicle (a Ford SUV) had a father and his 5 and 6 year old daughters in the vehicle. Shots missed both girls, who were asleep. One bullet went through the driver's seat head rest, missing dad, who was leaning toward the passenger seat. pic.twitter.com/LXdWBiVOSU — Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) July 24, 2018

Detectives are awaiting a search warrant to enter the shooter’s vehicle. His identity and motivations are unknown, and the number of shots fired has yet to be determined.

The shooting occurred in the eastbound lane at the west end of the bridge. Police have opened a turn lane to take its place while the investigation continues.