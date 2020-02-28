A driver who had pulled over his disabled car and may have been flagging down help was hit by another vehicle Thursday night at the junction of Highway 18 and Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The injured driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, said Trooper Rick Johnson, a state patrol spokesperson.

The driver of the white sedan who hit the person drove away from the scene, Johnson tweeted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state patrol at 360-596-4000.