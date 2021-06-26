Washington State Patrol detectives are investigating after troopers responded early Saturday to a report of a disabled vehicle on an Interstate 5 onramp in Seattle and found the driver had been fatally shot.

The State Patrol said it received a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. reporting a vehicle blocking a lane on the ramp from Michigan Street to northbound I-5. State troopers and Seattle police officers responding to the scene determined the driver had died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, the State Patrol said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ruth Medeiros at 253-377-5010.