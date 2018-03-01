The driver was in critical condition at a Seattle hospital. School officials say the students and others in the bus were OK.
CONCRETE, Skagit County— A 47-year-old driver is facing felony charges after his vehicle collided with a bus carrying members of a school wrestling team in rural Skagit County.
The Washington State Patrol says Justin Rodgers was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he ran a stop Tuesday night and slammed into a Concrete School District transport bus. Seven people were injured, including four youth wrestlers.
The Bellingham Herald reports that Rodgers and his 7-year-old passenger were taken to a Seattle hospital. A hospital official says Rodgers was in critical condition Wednesday.
School officials say the students and others in the bus were OK but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
