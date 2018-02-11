Police chase ends in crash that kills fleeing driver.

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a vehicle being chased by a deputy died after crashing near Post Falls.

Authorities say the deputy saw the vehicle speeding recklessly at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at West Prairie Avenue and North Huetter Road. The deputy pursued the vehicle, which fled and crashed a short time later. The driver was dead at the scene.

The Idaho State Police is investigating. No further information was immediately released.