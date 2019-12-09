A hit-and-run driver suspected in the death of a Parkland grandmother last weekend has been arrested, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 30-year-old man was taken into custody after his mother took him to an area hospital Sunday night seeking medical treatment for head injuries consistent with a car accident.

“We developed information that put him at the scene,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The man, from Spanaway, was booked into jail and is expected to appear in Pierce County Superior Court on Monday afternoon.

Killed in the collision was Patricia Williamson, a 69-year-old mother of six and grandmother of 15.

The crash took place just before 9 a.m. Saturday near 138th Street South and Yakima Avenue, just two blocks from Williamson’s home.

The hit-and-run driver was seen moving items from his 1996 Ecoline van to a smaller van within minutes of the crash, then driving away.

Investigators were working Monday to track down both of his vans, one of which was recently purchased.

“We know who the second van driver was who helped him get away,” Troyer said, adding that the person should turn themself in because an arrest was unavoidable.