Seattle police are investigating after a driver struck and killed a woman early Wednesday in Sodo.

Officers responded to reports of a motorist-pedestrian collision in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue South shortly after midnight and found a woman on the road with severe injuries, according to Seattle police. Medics tried to provide aid but pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police arrested the driver, who appeared to be intoxicated, and transported him to a nearby hospital for a blood draw, according to police.

Seattle police spokesperson Detective Patrick Michaud said police are still waiting to receive test results.

The incident is under investigation and no other information was immediately available.