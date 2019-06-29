A 22-year-old man was booked into jail for investigation of murder after Everett police said a confrontation Friday night led him to hit another man with his car and flee the scene. The victim later died from his injuries.

Everett Deputy Police Chief John DeRousse said the man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder, vehicular homicide and hit-and-run fatality.

Another man was arrested and booked into the jail after police said he gave them a false statement about the first man’s location.

The identity of the victim was not released.

DeRousse said that at about 10:25 p.m. Friday, officers and the Everett Fire Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a car in the 2900 block of 12th Street.

A witness described a white sedan leaving the area. Police and medics found a seriously injured man lying in the roadway. Police later learned he had been in an altercation with occupants of the vehicle before it struck him and fled, according to DeRousse.

“There was some kind of history between them,” said DeRousse. “We’re not sure how long they knew each other. It seems the victim thought (the man booked for investigation of murder) was using drugs in his car and confronted him.”

Everett Fire took the injured man to Providence Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

After contacting witnesses and searching the area, DeRousse said police made the arrest at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Baker Avenue.