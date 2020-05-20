A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in North Seattle after allegedly hitting and killing a motorcyclist with his car, according to Seattle police.

The man failed to stop at a stop sign at Northeast 130th Street and 15th Avenue Northeast around 9 a.m., police said in a statement. The victim, a man riding a motorcycle, was traveling south when the two collided.

The driver got out of his car and fled, the statement said. Officers found him several blocks away and took him into custody.

Police evaluated him at the scene and determined he was impaired, the statement said.

He was later booked into King County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.