The driver accused of hitting a firefighter and leaving the scene after a crash on Interstate 82 near Granger on Sunday morning turned himself in Monday.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:20 a.m., just north of Granger. They said Hilario Rioz-Altamirano, 40, of Grandview was driving a Nissan Versa when he lost control of the vehicle and hit Yakima County Fire District 5 firefighter Terry L. Carter, 62, of Granger, as Carter worked on the scene of an earlier collision on the highway.

The patrol said the Versa stopped for a few seconds, then left the scene. Carter was released from Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima after receiving treatment.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) published a description of the incident, and Rioz-Altamirono turned himself in, the WSP said.

He was booked into the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run causing an injury. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered Rioz-Altamirono released under the pretrial release program, with a requirement to check in with court staff, after a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday.