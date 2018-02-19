The woman, two other adults and a baby all were in the house when shots were fired. No one else was injured, and no one has been arrested, according to police.

A 21-year-old woman in her bedroom was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in Kent early Monday, according to police.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what police described as noncritical injuries.

The woman, two other adults and a baby were in the house in the 25300 block of 29th Avenue South when shots were fired. Only the woman was injured.

The house was specifically targeted, according to Kent police, but the reason is not known. There was no information on a suspect, police said, and they ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Kent Police tip line at 253-856-5808.