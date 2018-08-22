Detectives are on the scene searching for shell casings and interviewing witnesses. An area check for the suspect vehicle, a white SUV, is also being conducted.
A 16-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life threatening injuries Wednesday after authorities responded to a drive-by shooting in Skyway
The shooting occurred at the Green Tree Village apartments in the 6900 block of South 123rd Street, according to King County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Sgt. Ryan Abbott.
Authorities were dispatched to the apartments around 5:30 p.m. for reports of “several shots” heard.
Abbott did not know how many times the victim had been shot.
This story will be updated.
