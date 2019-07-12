A 75-year-old man, the most seriously injured of three victims who were stabbed during a random attack in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, has been discharged from Harborview Medical Center, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The man, who suffered a knife wound to the neck, is a valet at the downtown Nordstrom store, say charging documents filed against his alleged attacker, 29-year-old Christopher Morisette.

The victim was discharged from the hospital Thursday afternoon or evening, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. A 70-year-old man who was stabbed in the back was treated at the hospital but never admitted, she said.

The third victim, a 55-year-old man who was the first to be stabbed when Morisette allegedly tried to steal his cellphone as he stood on the sidewalk outside Nordstrom, was treated at the scene by medics for a stab wound to his right arm, charging papers say.

After stabbing the three men along Sixth Avenue, Morisette stripped off his clothes and threw the weapon, a folding knife with a 3 1/2- inch blade, into the open window of a FedEx truck parked on Sixth near Pike Street, according to the charges. He was arrested shortly after running naked onto a freeway offramp.

Police recovered the knife and Morisette’s clothing.

Morisette was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, according to King County prosecutors. He has a lengthy history of committing assaults and has spent the past decade in and out of jail and mental-health facilities, court records show. He remains jailed in lieu of $750,000 bail.