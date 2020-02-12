The two alleged gunmen who opened fire on a rival gang member in downtown Seattle three weeks ago, killing one woman and injuring six other innocent bystanders, were booked into the King County Jail on Wednesday after fleeing to Las Vegas, where they were arrested.

Janelle Guthrie, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections (DOC), confirmed that a DOC extradition team went to Nevada and brought Marquise Tolbert and William Toliver, both 24, back to Washington.

Both Tolbert and Toliver were booked Wednesday afternoon and are being held without bail. They are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault, with each count also carrying a firearms enhancement. Additionally, they are each charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. If convicted as charged, both men “would be facing a de facto life sentence,” King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa noted in charging papers. They are scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 19.

Jamel Jackson, the 21-year-old intended target of the shooting, was shot in the leg when a Jan. 22 chance encounter with Tolbert and Toliver at Third Avenue and Pine Street led to bullets whizzing through the crowded intersection at the height of the evening commute. Seattle police gang detectives recognized Jackson from video-surveillance footage of the shooting and arrested him later that night at Harborview Medical Center. Though Seattle police determined none of the 9-mm shots fired by Jackson killed or injured anyone, he has also been charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Tolbert’s girlfriend, Daaoshara Galbert — who also uses the alias Daaoshara Degrate — was charged last week with first-degree rendering criminal assistance, accused of driving Tolbert and Toliver to Las Vegas three days after the shooting and hiding them in her hotel room. As of last week, her whereabouts were unknown and she does not appear in the King County Jail’s online register. She is wanted on a $250,000 arrest warrant.

Tolbert and Toliver were arrested Feb. 1 on DOC warrants as they came out of the hotel. Tolbert, who was convicted of second-degree robbery, had been wanted since August for failing to report to his community corrections officer, Guthrie said. A DOC warrant was issued for Toliver’s arrest following the shooting for failing to report to his community corrections officer after he was convicted of violating a misdemeanor domestic-violence order last year, she said.

Killed in the Third and Pine shooting was Tanya Jackson, 50. Another woman, who was shot three times, was moved out of the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center this week and is now listed in satisfactory condition, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg. The other people who were shot — four men, including Jackson, and a 9-year-old boy — were treated for gunshot wounds and released in the hours or days after the shootings.