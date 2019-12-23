Tacoma police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a domestic violence suspect was wounded by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy on Sunday night.

Deputies were looking for a Graham man, who was wanted on investigation of aggravated assault and on felony warrants, when he was spotted driving without lights, according to a spokeswoman with the Tacoma Police Department.

Deputies pursued the man who, according to the sheriff’s office, rammed into patrol cars before he crashed at Eighth Avenue East and Mountain Highway around 8:30 p.m.

Tacoma police did not say what exactly caused the deputy to fire his or her firearm, but said the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 49-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Tacoma police said.

The deputy who opened fire was not injured and has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The Tacoma Police Department will be the lead investigative agency into the shooting.

The shooting comes a day after a Pierce County deputy was killed when his patrol car crashed early Saturday while rushing to help other deputies who were fighting with a domestic-violence suspect at a home south of Tacoma.