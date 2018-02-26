Police are looking for help finding the suspects who forced their way into a Judkins Park home on Sunday evening where they killed a dog, shot a man and made off with a “large amount of cash.”

Witnesses called 911 to report that masked men had forced their way into a home in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue South, according to the Seattle Police Department.

As responding officers arrived, they heard several gunshots, so they rushed into the home where they found a man who had been shot twice and a dog that had been shot and killed, police said.

The suspects fled and have not been found, police said.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Robbery detectives, who are investigating the incident, determined that a large amount of cash had been taken from a safe inside the home, police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the case call robbery detectives at 206-684-5535 and reference case number 2018-70076.