Two men were arrested after they stabbed a man in Pioneer Square following an argument over a dog attack, according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Police said they responded around 9 a.m. Monday to a call near Occidental Park in the 100 block of South Washington Street and found a 39-year-old man bleeding from a facial wound.

The man was walking his dogs when an unleashed dog attacked his dog, according to officials. When the man confronted the owners of the unleashed dog, they threatened to stab the man, police said. The owners were two men, 47 and 29 years old.

The 39-year-old man pepper sprayed the two men, who then stabbed the man, according to police.

Police said they arrested the two men, seized a knife and “another sharp object” and called the Seattle Animal Shelter to take custody of their dog. Medics took the 39-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.