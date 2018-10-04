Kevin Perkins, 52, was charged last week with attempted first-degree kidnapping, accused of grabbing a 16-year-old girl off the street and trying to force her into his vehicle, according to prosecutors. He was arrested Thursday in Tukwila.

King County sheriff’s detectives say they have made an arrest in the case of a 16-year-old girl who fought off a would-be rapist in August, scratching and kicking him and wiggling out of her sweatshirt in order to get away.

Skin later found under her fingernails was matched to the DNA profile of Kevin Perkins, a 52-year-old felon who was last released from prison in May 2014, according to court records and the state Department of Corrections. Perkins’ last known address is in Federal Way.

Last week, King County prosecutors charged Perkins with attempted first-degree kidnapping and a $500,000 warrant was issued for his arrest, court records show. He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Tukwila and was to be booked into the King County Jail, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. He said the U.S. Marshals Service helped locate Perkins but couldn’t immediately provide more details of the arrest.

According to the charges:

The 16-year-old girl returned home from baby-sitting around 10 p.m. Aug. 13, changed into leggings and a sweatshirt and grabbed her earbuds for a run to the Chevron gas station, located at South 272nd Street and Military Road South in unincorporated King County west of Kent.

She was walking back home and turned onto a residential street when she saw a man who appeared to be working on a Jeep parked on the side of the road, the charges say. She later told detectives the man was “looking really weirdly at her,” so she started to turn around, but he grabbed her, according to charging papers.

The girl started screaming and her assailant strangled her and clamped a hand over her mouth, pulling her to the driver’s side of the Jeep, where he grabbed her hair and repeatedly bashed her head into the side of the vehicle, the charges say. He opened the driver’s door and pushed her onto the driver’s seat.

The man pulled the girl’s pants down to her thighs and she scratched him and leaned on the Jeep’s horn until he restrained her and again put his hand over her mouth to keep her quiet, charging papers say. The girl continued to fight and kicked her attacker, causing him to fall to the ground, but he got up, grabbed the girl by the throat and tried to force her into the back seat of the Jeep, according to the charges.

She continued to scratch the man and he fell again but grabbed hold of the girl’s sweatshirt as he attempted to get up, say the charges. She wiggled out of her sweatshirt and started to run away, but the man grabbed her leg and one of her shoes came off, according to the charges. She freed herself and ran from him, wearing only her bra, leggings and one shoe.

The girl eventually flagged down a passing vehicle and the driver took her to a friend’s apartment; the girl returned home and contacted police, the charges say.

Meanwhile, back at the scene of the girl’s struggle with her attacker, a sheriff’s deputy was flagged down by someone who had heard the girl’s screams near the intersection of South 272nd Street and 42nd Avenue South, a half-mile east of the Chevron station, but the deputy didn’t find anything, say the charges.

Another resident who heard the girl’s screams and went to investigate later turned over a shoe, sweatshirt, baseball cap and earbuds to deputies, according to the charges.

Detectives submitted fingernail clippings and swabs from the girl’s body to the State Patrol Crime Lab for testing, and she helped a detective create a sketch of the man who attacked her, say the charges.

On Sept. 25, detectives were notified there was a “hit” and DNA found on the nail clippings from the girl’s left hand, which had a mix of DNA from three individuals, included male DNA that was matched to Perkins, say the charges.

Detectives also learned that Perkins had been pulled over on Aug. 18 by a Port of Seattle police officer in a traffic stop, the charges say. He was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer in SeaTac and was cited for operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance, and driving with an expired license and expired vehicle license tabs, according to charging papers. Perkins was cited and released, and remained at large until his arrest Thursday.