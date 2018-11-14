STEVENS PASS — Authorities say divers found the body of a missing Chinese businessman who disappeared while hiking near a waterfall in the Cascade Mountains east of Seattle.

King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbot says investigators believe the 50-year-old man fell Tuesday while visiting the Deception Falls area.

He said teams searched Tuesday, and on Wednesday divers found the body in a pool of water below the falls.

Abbott said the man, who is from China but on a work visa and living in the region, was with a church group of Chinese tourists.

He says the man went to take photos as he waited for members of his group. When they arrived and went to look for him, they found just his coat and hat but no sign of him.

Deception Falls is about 75 miles west of Seattle off Highway 2.