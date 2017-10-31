A sheriff's spokesman says "something wasn't right about what they encountered" and that first -responders thought it best to err on the side of caution and call detectives.
SEABECK — Kitsap County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy, calling the death suspicious.
The Kitsap Sun reports that emergency personnel were called at about 7 a.m. Tuesday to the 11400 block of Symes Road south of Seabeck.
The sheriff’s office says the boy was given CPR but was pronounced dead.
Sheriff’s spokesman Scott Wilson says “something wasn’t right about what they encountered” and that first-responders thought it best to err on the side of caution and call detectives.
Wilson didn’t say what wasn’t right about the situation.
Wilson says Washington State Patrol detectives and county coroner are assisting in the investigation.