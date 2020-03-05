King County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a car explosion in Woodinville on Thursday morning and the death of a person who was found inside the vehicle, according to a department spokesman.

At 10:09 a.m., a witness called 911 and reported that a car in a parking lot in the 15500 block of Woodinville-Redmond Road Northeast had exploded and was engulfed in flames, said sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. A person was found dead inside the car but Abbott said detectives don’t yet know if the person is a man or a woman.

Detectives are arriving at the scene and Abbott said he doesn’t know what happened in the minutes before the explosion.