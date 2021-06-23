Three people were shot in Seattle’s Rainier Valley Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of 50th Avenue South around 7:15 p.m. to reports of shots fired, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his thigh, police said. Officers provided first aid to the man until Seattle Fire Department medics transported him to the hospital.

While officers were at the scene, two more gunshot victims had arrived at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening wounds.

No arrests have been made. No further information about what led up to the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.