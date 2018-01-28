Suspect, a 34-year-old woman who suffered injuries, was released by police after questioning. The investigation is ongoing. Second homicide of 2018, police say.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was killed in the Rainier Beach neighborhood, police said Sunday.

Officers found the victim late Saturday night at a parking lot in the 9400 block of Rainier Ave. South. She had suffered several apparent stab wounds and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died.

A suspect, also a 34-year-old woman, returned to the scene and told authorities that she too had been injured in an altercation with the victim, whom she knew. Homicide detectives interviewed the woman and released her, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Detective Patrick Michaud, a spokesman for the Seattle Police Department, said he was unaware of any other suspects at this stage of the investigation. It is the city’s second homicide so far this year, after the murder of a woman in Lake City on Jan. 15. There were 27 homicides in the city last year, SPD data show.