Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in Everett early Saturday morning.

Snohomish County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a woman Sunday after her body was found near an apartment complex in the 900 block of 132nd Street Southwest in Everett.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday morning to a call that a woman had been found dead. There was no immediately apparent cause of death, and no apparent trauma, said Lieutenant Ian Huri.

Detectives are investigating her death by speaking with residents of the complex. The woman has not yet been identified, and the medical examiner should have more information early in the week, Huri said.