Detectives are investigating whether a man suspected of raping a Seattle woman who mistook him for an Uber driver may be involved with other crimes, following their interviews with two women reporting similar stories.

Two women have reported comparable incidents in Seattle, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said. There is a “ton of similarity” among the reports, he added.

A 34-year-old Tukwila man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of raping a woman in December after she left a Ballard bar to go home in an Uber her friend had ordered for her. The man led her to believe he was her driver, then pulled the car over in White Center and raped her, police said. Uber confirmed that the man was not a driver for the company, Abbott said.

Shortly after that arrest, another woman reported to the Seattle Police Department that in August she had gotten into a car she believed to be an Uber outside a Ballard bar, but the man wasn’t her driver. She didn’t know there was a problem until she was on the way to her destination.

“She got a notification that her ride had been canceled because she was a no-show,” Abbott said. “She realized she wasn’t in the car she was supposed to be in.”

The driver dropped her off at a Seattle apartment, but soon after he knocked on her door and said she had forgotten her phone.

“She said ‘no, I have my phone,’ and then he tried to force himself in,” Abbott said. She pushed back and was able to close and lock the door.

While investigating the case, detectives found a video from December posted on Reddit from a woman who recorded a man in Fremont telling her he could drive her home. Officials are looking into whether it was the same man, Abbott said.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who has had a similar experience report the incident to contact detectives at kcsopio@kingcounty.gov.