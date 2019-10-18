Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives believe an Everett man stomped on a woman until she died and left her body in a wooded area of an apartment complex last week, according to court documents.

The man, 30, was held Friday on investigation of aggravated first-degree murder, according to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office. Bail was set at $2 million.

The victim, 29-year-old Shawna L. Brune, died of blunt-force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office. Detectives said her injuries were consistent with her lying on thorns and being stomped on her face and body.

The suspect told detectives he didn’t assault the woman, but in a probable-cause document outlining the detectives’ case they say they have DNA and video evidence linking him to the crime.

The Seattle Times is not naming the man, as he has not been formally charged.

According to the probable-cause document:

On Saturday morning, a man walking his dog called 911 and reported finding a woman’s unclothed body in a greenbelt of the Cedar Creek Apartments complex off Highway 99 in unincorporated Everett.

Detectives found shoe prints on leaves around the body that matched bruising and blood prints found on the body. The distinctive prints also were found near the start of a trail leading to the wooded area. At the start of the trail, detectives found clothes, a purse and a hat. There were signs of a struggle.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the apartment complex and surrounding businesses. The video shows a man and woman entering the complex about 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and heading toward the trail. The man was wearing the hat found at the scene, detectives said.

The video shows the man raising and lowering his arm, as if he were assaulting the woman, detectives said. The man exited the trail about 9:35 p.m. talking on his cellphone, without the hat.

The man walked into a store down the road, where he was recorded. Detectives said his shoes were stained red with what they believe was blood. The video shows the man notice the stain and examine it, according to the statement.

The video from the apartment complex shows no other people in the area until the woman’s body was found Saturday.

A business owner in the area recognized the man from the surveillance video.

Detectives found the man appears to have moved to Washington state about 2016 after serving a prison sentence in California. They also found that the suspect was contacted by Everett Police for reported domestic violence in 2018, but no arrest was made.

His DNA profile submitted in California matched DNA from the hat at the Everett scene, according to the statement.

The suspect was arrested Thursday at his home in Everett. According to the statement, he told detectives he met the victim on Highway 99 and went with her into the parking lot of the apartment complex, but denied hurting her. He said he left his hat at the parking lot and that it was him in the store video, but that the red substance on his shoes was from an energy drink.