Angelia Hylton was a hugger. The 46-year-old Renton resident was fiercely protective of her children, a 7-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old son, said her sister, Karen Hylton.

Angelia Hylton, who went by Angie, was killed in a shooting outside La Familia Pub and Lounge in Des Moines on Sunday morning, according to her family. Two other victims were identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday as Ezra Nehmiah Taylor, 26, and Antoine Matthews, 32.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot outside the bar, leaving three others injured.

Des Moines police spokesperson Sgt. Scott Oak said detectives have received many anonymous tips and are pursuing leads, but still do not have any suspects as of Wednesday. Police have released video of the scene before the shooting occurred and are seeking the public’s help identifying suspects.

Hylton said her family is left with questions on what led up to the shooting that killed her sister, whose death hasn’t set in yet.

Advertising

“It doesn’t feel real because I just know she is going to call me at any minute but I know she’s not,” she said Wednesday.

The night of the shooting, Hylton said she was watching her sister’s daughter and their families had plans to go to the Washington State Fair the next morning. When her sister did not pick up her phone the next morning, Hylton said she assumed she was still asleep and would call back later.

Then, family members learned about the shooting. Hylton said her niece went to the bar and saw Angie Hylton’s car being towed. Someone told her niece the car belonged to one of the victims, Hylton said. Later at the hospital, someone confirmed her sister had died.

Angie Hylton never failed to make others smile and never hesitated to offer up her home for birthday parties and other gatherings, her sister said.

Her two children were her “pride and joy,” and she loved reading to her daughter and taking her to movies and amusement parks. After her daughter started drawing, Angie Hylton bought her art supplies and sketchbooks.

She worked as a delivery driver and loved movies, including scary ones. Hylton said the two were inseparable and did everything together, like taking the bus, going to the mall and hanging out with friends.

An online fundraiser for Angelia Hylton’s funeral expenses had raised over $11,000 from 63 donors as of Wednesday evening.

Des Moines police said they are looking for cellphone footage of the incident and witnesses to go on record with a statement. Individuals can also call the department’s tip line at 206-807-6871.