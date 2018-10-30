A man was fatally shot near a Des Moines shopping complex Sunday night. Police are now searching for a tan or gold 1998-2001 Toyota Camry LE.
Police in Des Moines are looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in a fatal shooting Sunday night.
A man was found shot outside a shopping complex at 27053 Pacific Hwy S. around 9:14 p.m. Sunday, according to the Des Moines Police Department. A 911 caller reported finding the victim lying in the parking lot. Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police are now looking for a tan or gold 1998-2001 Toyota Camry LE seen on surveillance video from a nearby business. The video showed the shooting and the car, the department said in a news release Tuesday. The car is missing a wheel cover on the front right side and has dark tinted windows.
The Des Moines Police Department asked anyone with information to call 206-878-3301.
