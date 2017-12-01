Officers arrested a 25-year-old suspect this week in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex. A man died at Harborview from a gunshot to the chest.

A 25-year-old Kent man was booked into jail early Friday on investigation of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with a dispute that turned deadly on Tuesday night, according to Des Moines police.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Newport Apartments in the 23600 block of 20th Avenue South after a resident called 911 to report hearing gunshots, said Des Moines police Sgt. David Mohr.

Officers arrived and found a 52-year-old man, a resident of the apartment complex, shot in the chest, Mohr said. He was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center where he died later that evening, Mohr said.

Witnesses at the scene provided information that helped officers identify a suspect, he said. On Thursday, detectives learned the suspect was at an address in Kent and took him into custody, according to Mohr.

Mohr said the shooting was the result of a dispute between the victim and suspect but couldn’t provide additional information about a possible motive.

The 25-year-old is expected to make his first court appearance on Saturday.

The victim’s name had not been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as of Friday.