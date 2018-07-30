Two witnesses have told detectives the deputy was in a "life threatening" struggle with an 18-year-old man armed with a rifle.

The King County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed an 18-year-old reportedly armed with an AR-15 in a Kent parking lot garage last week has been identified as a 28-year veteran of the office, Leland Adams.

Adams is on paid administrative leave after shooting a man identified as Jesus Hernandez Murillo on July 27 in what the Sheriff’s Office says was a struggle for his life. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Adams was assigned to the Sound Transit division. The shooting took place at Kent Station where Adams was on patrol. According to official accounts, Murillo was identified as driving a possibly stolen car and was approached by the deputy. When Adams confronted him, officials said Murillo grabbed a loaded rifle and began struggling.

The sheriff’s Major Crimes Squad said two witnesses have described an intense struggle which they independently referred to as “life threatening.” Deputies recovered a loaded semiautomatic AR-15 assault-style carbine from the scene.

Murillo died from a gunshot wound to the chest.