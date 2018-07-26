Medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

A deputy has shot and killed a man that reached for a rifle when he was approached in his car in Kent, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 8:42 a.m. Thursday, a deputy on routine patrol was running vehicle licenses in the Kent Station parking garage when he identified a stolen car, Sgt. Ryan Abbott, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said by phone.

When the deputy approached the driver of the vehicle, the suspect reached for a rifle, prompting the deputy to fire at him, Abbot said. No information is available on the number of shots fired.

Medics transported the wounded man to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

Kent police have arrested two other people who are suspected to be involved, Abbot said. The investigation is ongoing.