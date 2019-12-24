Loved ones of a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy killed en route to a call made a statement Tuesday about his life and career.

They said 25-year-old Cooper Dyson had served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard.

“But home was here in Pierce County, and his dream job was working for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department,” his family’s statement said.

Dyson joined the department last year. He died Saturday when his patrol car crashed into a commercial building in the 1300 block of 112th Street East. He was responding to a domestic violence incident in which a man had assaulted his 6-year-old sister and was fighting with deputies, the Sheriff’s Department has said.

“He knew the dangers of what the job was, and so he kept a Bible in his patrol car with him at all times,” the family statement said. “And before he started his shift, he opened his Bible and he prayed.”

He’s survived by a pregnant wife and 3-year-old son. Donations are being collected for them at TAPCO Credit Union locations and by Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers.

Christmas, the family said, was Dyson’s favorite holiday.

“And this Christmas was going to be a special holiday for him,” the statement said. “His son was just learning that those presents under the tree were for him, and Cooper looked forward to the joy on his face when he got to open those presents.”

They thanked Dyson for his sacrifice and the many agencies and community members that have helped honor him and comfort his loved ones.

A memorial service for Dyson is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome, at 2727 East D Street in Tacoma. The service will be open to the public, the sheriff’s office said.