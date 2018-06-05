Deputy Berdon Parsons, 30, had been on paid administrative leave since March over concerns about his fitness for duty. He is accused of spraying pepper spray through his apartment door at responding police officers, setting off a 13-hour standoff that ended with his arrest.

The King County sheriff’s deputy who prompted a 13-hour standoff with Seattle police last week has been charged with three counts of third-degree assault, accused of using pepper spray to temporarily force responding officers to back off, according to prosecutors.

Deputy Berdon Parsons, 30, was arrested May 30 after a SWAT team breached the doors into his Capitol Hill apartment and found Parsons in the bathroom, a police spokesman said at the time. Parsons remains jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail, jail records show.

Just before 2 a.m. on May 30, Parsons’ boyfriend went to the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct and reported that Parsons had gripped his arms and attempted to keep him from leaving their apartment after an argument, charging papers say. The boyfriend told police Parsons was a law enforcement officer with tactical training, likely had access to guns and was possibly in crisis, say the charges.

When a police sergeant reached Parsons by phone, “Parsons told officers he had a shotgun and he refused to come out and speak with officers voluntarily,” charging papers say. Several officers stood in the hall outside Parsons’ unit as they awaited a warrant to arrest Parsons on investigation of domestic-violence assault, the charges say.

Parsons sprayed an orange liquid identified in the charges as pepper spray or OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray through the seams of his apartment door, and it dispersed in the hallway where officers were standing, say the charges.

“Officers reported coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, running noses, and burning sensations in their throats, all consistent symptoms of exposure to OC spray,” the charges say.

Officers later found a can of pepper spray in Parsons’ apartment, along with a firearm and ammunition, the charges say.

It does not appear that Parsons has been charged with assault in connection with the incident involving his boyfriend. The three counts of third-degree assault involve the three police officers who were exposed to pepper spray.

Parsons has been on paid administrative leave since March, pending an evaluation of his fitness for duty, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Abbott said last week.

Such investigations are done if there is “reasonable suspicion” that a member of the department is psychologically or physically unfit to perform his or her duties, according to a sheriff’s department manual.